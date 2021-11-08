Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

TI Fluid Systems PLC 29.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt LLP

DirectorsTalk Interviews

TI Fluid Systems PLC with ticker (LON:TIFS) now has a potential upside of 29.3% according to Peel Hunt LLP.



Peel Hunt LLP set a target price of 400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TI Fluid Systems PLC share price of 283 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 29.3%. Trading has ranged between 212 (52 week low) and 331 (52 week high) with an average of 529,918 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,432,902,900.

TI Fluid Systems PLC, formerly TI Fluid Systems Limited, is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles. The Company operates Group operates with two divisions: the Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC) division. FCS division manufactures brake and fuel lines and chassis bundles, thermal management fluid systems, including hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) thermal management products, and power train products. The FTDS division manufactures plastic fuel tanks, plastic filler pipes and electric fuel pumps and modules. It has manufacturing facilities in 123 locations across 29 countries on six continents.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.