TI Fluid Systems PLC 29.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt LLP

TI Fluid Systems PLC with ticker (LON:TIFS) now has a potential upside of 29.3% according to Peel Hunt LLP.







Peel Hunt LLP set a target price of 400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TI Fluid Systems PLC share price of 283 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 29.3%. Trading has ranged between 212 (52 week low) and 331 (52 week high) with an average of 529,918 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,432,902,900.



TI Fluid Systems PLC, formerly TI Fluid Systems Limited, is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles. The Company operates Group operates with two divisions: the Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC) division. FCS division manufactures brake and fuel lines and chassis bundles, thermal management fluid systems, including hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) thermal management products, and power train products. The FTDS division manufactures plastic fuel tanks, plastic filler pipes and electric fuel pumps and modules. It has manufacturing facilities in 123 locations across 29 countries on six continents.







