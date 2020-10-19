Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Thor Industries with ticker code (THO) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 98 calculating the mean target price we have 117.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day MA is 110.18 and the 200 day moving average is 83.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,441m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thorindustries.com

Thor Industries, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, Serenity, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate and Atlas series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon,, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the RV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under the trade names, such as Premiere, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

