Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Thor Industries found using ticker (THO) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 98 and has a mean target at 117.88. Now with the previous closing price of 100 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.46. The market cap for the company is $5,441m. Company Website: http://www.thorindustries.com

Thor Industries, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, Serenity, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate and Atlas series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon,, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the RV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under the trade names, such as Premiere, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

