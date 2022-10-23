Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Thor Industries found using ticker (THO) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 50 with a mean TP of 78.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.08 while the 200 day moving average is 82.82. The market cap for the company is $4,111m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.thorindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,349m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

THOR Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.