Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Thor Industries found using ticker (THO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 144.29. With the stocks previous close at 102.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The 50 day MA is 105.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,560m. Visit the company website at: https://www.thorindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $7,818m based on the market concensus.

Thor Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.