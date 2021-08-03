Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

Thor Industries with ticker code (THO) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 117.25. Now with the previous closing price of 83.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.4%. The 50 day MA is 92.42 and the 200 day MA is 96.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,814m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thorindustries.com

Thor Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Milestone, Shadow Cruiser, Lithium, MPG, Radiance, Sundance, Stryker, Escape, Sportsmen, Connect, Venom, Gold, Durango, Sportster, Stratus, SportTrek, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Talon, Autumn Ridge, Telluride, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. It offers Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, Redhawk, Odyssey, Esteem, Emblem, Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles under the Buccaneer, Buerstner, Carado, Compass, CrossCamp, Dethleffs, Elddis, Eriba, Etrusco, Hymer, Laika, LMC, Niesmann+Bischoff, Sunlight, and Xplore brands. It offers aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. It provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.