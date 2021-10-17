Twitter
Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Thor Industries with ticker code (THO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 172 and 130 and has a mean target at 148.56. With the stocks previous close at 111.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116 while the 200 day moving average is 120.74. The market cap for the company is $5,982m. Company Website: http://www.thorindustries.com

Thor Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

