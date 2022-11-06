Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Thor Industries found using ticker (THO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 109 and 50 with a mean TP of 78.7. Now with the previous closing price of 76.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 76.89 and the 200 day moving average is 81.74. The company has a market cap of $4,140m. Company Website: https://www.thorindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,280m based on the market concensus.

THOR Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.