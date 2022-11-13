Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.2% Downside

Thor Industries with ticker code (THO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 78.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.77 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,859m. Visit the company website at: https://www.thorindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,511m based on the market concensus.

THOR Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.