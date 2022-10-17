Follow us on:

Thor Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Thor Industries with ticker code (THO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 109 and 50 and has a mean target at 78.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.92 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.1 and the 200 day MA is 83.49. The company has a market cap of $4,201m. Company Website: https://www.thorindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,190m based on the market concensus.

THOR Industries designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers; and digital products and services for RVs. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

