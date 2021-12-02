Twitter
Thor Explorations Ltd 60.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations Ltd with ticker (LON:THX) now has a potential upside of 60.0% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 40 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Thor Explorations Ltd share price of 16 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 60.0%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 16 (52 week high) with an average of 64,424 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £162,128,272.

Thor Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. Its projects include Segilola Gold Project, Douta Project and Central Hounde Project. Its Segilola Gold Project is located in Osun State of Nigeria, approximately 120 kilometers (km) northeast of Lagos. The property consists of mining license ML41 and exploration license EL19066. The Douta Project is located in the southeast region of Senegal within the Kenieba inlier, proximal to the Main Transcurrent Shear Zone. The Central Hounde Project consists of three contiguous permits located within the Hounde belt, approximately 260 km south-west of the capital Ouagadougou, in western Burkina Faso.



