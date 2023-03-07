Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Thor Explorations Ltd 48.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Thor Explorations Ltd with ticker (LON:THX) now has a potential upside of 48.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 35 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Thor Explorations Ltd share price of 18 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 48.9%. Trading has ranged between 13 (52 week low) and 21 (52 week high) with an average of 48,382 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £196,324,234.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Its projects include Segilola Gold Project, Douta Gold Project, and Central Hounde Project. The Segilola Gold Project is located in Osun State, Nigeria, approximately 120 kilometers (km) northeast of Lagos. The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit, E02038, which covers an area of 58 square kilometers (km2) and is located within the Kenieba inlier, eastern Senegal. The Central Hounde Project consists of approximately three early-stage exploration permits located in the Hounde Greenstone belt approximately 260km southwest of Ouagadougou. The Company’s subsidiaries include Thor Investments (BVI) Ltd., African Star Resources Incorporated, Segilola Resources Incorporated, Thor Gold Ventures Ltd, African Star Resources SARL, and Argento Exploration BF SARL.



