Thomson Reuters Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Thomson Reuters Corp with ticker code (TRI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 95 and has a mean target at 118.47. Now with the previous closing price of 100.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 108.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.95. The market cap for the company is $49,199m. Find out more information at: https://www.thomsonreuters.com

The potential market cap would be $58,048m based on the market concensus.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. Thomson Reuters Corporation has a strategic alliance with Deloitte Tax LLP to help corporate tax and legal departments enhance global digital transformation. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.