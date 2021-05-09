Thomson Reuters Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -51.9% Downside

Thomson Reuters Corp found using ticker (TRI) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50.38 and 35.42 with the average target price sitting at 46.09. Now with the previous closing price of 95.77 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -51.9%. The day 50 moving average is 86.89 and the 200 day moving average is 82.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $48,290m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thomsonreuters.com

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.