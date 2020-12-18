Twitter
Thomson Reuters Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -44.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Thomson Reuters Corp with ticker code (TRI) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50.38 and 35.42 with a mean TP of 46.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.33 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -44.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.42 and the 200 day MA is 73.74. The company has a market cap of $42,135m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thomsonreuters.com

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of services across legal, tax, regulatory, and compliance functions to corporate customers, including accounting firms. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

