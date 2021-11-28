Thomson Reuters Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Thomson Reuters Corp with ticker code (TRI) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 119.87. Now with the previous closing price of 121.84 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 117.11 and the 200 day MA is 103.24. The company has a market cap of $59,303m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thomsonreuters.com

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. Thomson Reuters Corporation has a strategic alliance with Deloitte Tax LLP to help corporate tax and legal departments enhance global digital transformation. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.