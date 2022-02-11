Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

This week top picks – Quadrise Fuels, itim Group, Cadence Minerals, Open Orphan and Aferian

Stocks Shares

Quadrise Fuels plc (LON:QFI) bioMSAR™ is on track to revolutionise engine fuels with low emissions, minimal risk and increased efficiency.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.

The Quadrise team is a unique combination of energy sector experts and fuel specialists that were instrumental in the prior commercialisation of 60 million tons of Orimulsion® fuel worldwide.

Quadrise Fuels bioMSAR™ Aquafuels testing results endorsement of potential (Interview)

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) – What have Sainsbury’s, JD Sports, Majestic Wine, WHSmith and John Lewis all have in common? They are all clients of itim – champions of omni channel retailing.

itim Group is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.

itim Group improving the financial performances of store-based retailers (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) – The future’s bright when mining highly prized Iron Ore, Lithium and other technology minerals.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.

Cadence Minerals excited as first phase of Amapa Iron Ore Project completes (Interview)

Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) – COVID, Malaria and Influenza are potentially big business for this rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company.

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan world's first COVID-19 characterisation study (Interview)

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company which is a world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals through the use of human challenge clinical trials.

Open Orphan world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study (Interview)

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN)- B2B video streaming has never been so profitable – a whopping US$44.9 million gross profit in 2021 to be precise!

Aferian is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Aferian enter 2022 in a strong position both financially and operationally
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
itim Group plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Aferian plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
itim Group plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Aferian plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.