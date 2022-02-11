This week top picks – Quadrise Fuels, itim Group, Cadence Minerals, Open Orphan and Aferian

Quadrise Fuels plc (LON:QFI) – bioMSAR™ is on track to revolutionise engine fuels with low emissions, minimal risk and increased efficiency.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.

The Quadrise team is a unique combination of energy sector experts and fuel specialists that were instrumental in the prior commercialisation of 60 million tons of Orimulsion® fuel worldwide.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) – What have Sainsbury’s, JD Sports, Majestic Wine, WHSmith and John Lewis all have in common? They are all clients of itim – champions of omni channel retailing.

itim Group is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) – The future’s bright when mining highly prized Iron Ore, Lithium and other technology minerals.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.

Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) – COVID, Malaria and Influenza are potentially big business for this rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company.

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company which is a world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals through the use of human challenge clinical trials.

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN)- B2B video streaming has never been so profitable – a whopping US$44.9 million gross profit in 2021 to be precise!

Aferian is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.