THG PLC -15.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

THG PLC with ticker (LON:THG) now has a potential downside of -15.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 50 GBX for the company, which when compared to the THG PLC share price of 58 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -15.6%. Trading has ranged between 31 (52 week low) and 338 (52 week high) with an average of 15,191,523 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £741,381,416.

THG PLC is a United Kingdom-based consumer brands company that operates through THG Ingenuity, THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, THG OnDemand and Other business. THG Ingenuity commerce provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under software as a service license. It also provides stand-alone digital services, including hosting, studio content, translation services and beauty product development and manufacturing. THG Beauty is a brand owner, retailer and manufacturer in the prestige beauty market, combining its owned brands across skincare, haircare and cosmetics. THG Nutrition includes online sports nutrition brand Myprotein and its family brands (Myvegan, Myvitamins, MP Clothing and Myprotein Pro) with an integrated business model. THG OnDemand enables brands to offer products to a range of consumers through Websites including Zavvi, IWOOT and Pop in a Box. Other business includes Luxury D2C Websites including Coggles, AllSole and MyBag.



