THG Holdings PLC 27.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

THG Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:THG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. THG Holdings PLC are listed in the #N/A sector within #N/A. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 865 #N/A on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 27.2% from today’s opening price of 680 #N/A. #N/A The 1 year high for the share price is 787.8 #N/A while the 52 week low for the share price is 565.3 #N/A.

THG Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 628.90 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 628.90. There are currently 970,646,554 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,400,244. Market capitalisation for LON:THG is £6,600,396,880 GBP.

