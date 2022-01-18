Thermon Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Thermon Group Holdings with ticker code (THR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.37 and the 200 day MA is 13.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $402m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thermon.com

The potential market cap would be $522m based on the market concensus.

Thermon Group Holdings provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables that automatically regulate heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for highest temperature applications and harsh environments; skin effect trace heating systems; heat traced and insulated tubing bundles for environmental gas sampling systems; heat transfer compounds and steam tubing for steam tracing solutions; tank heating and insulation systems; control and monitoring systems for heat tracing applications; control and power distribution panels, and skid assemblies; and project engineering and management services to heat trace systems for industrial facilities. It also provides automation software that generates installed CAD drawings, bills-of-materials, and specification of large projects; construction and field services for the installation, operation, and maintenance of heat trace systems; explosion-proof gas catalytic heaters, convection heaters designed for rugged industrial applications, electric heaters engineered for industrial processes and environments, gas and liquid filtration systems, and heat transfer systems for rail track and switch equipment; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, transportation, mining, and other industrial markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.