Thermon Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Thermon Group Holdings found using ticker (THR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $402m. Company Website: http://www.thermon.com

Thermon Group Holdings provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables that automatically regulate heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for highest temperature applications and harsh environments; skin effect trace heating systems; heat traced and insulated tubing bundles for environmental gas sampling systems; heat transfer compounds and steam tubing for steam tracing solutions; tank heating and insulation systems; control and monitoring systems for heat tracing applications; control and power distribution panels, and skid assemblies; and project engineering and management services to heat trace systems for industrial facilities. It also provides automation software that generates installed CAD drawings, bills-of-materials, and specification of large projects; construction and field services for the installation, operation, and maintenance of heat trace systems; explosion-proof gas catalytic heaters, convection heaters designed for rugged industrial applications, electric heaters engineered for industrial processes and environments, gas and liquid filtration systems, and heat transfer systems for rail track and switch equipment; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, transportation, mining, and other industrial markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.