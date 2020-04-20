ThermoGenesis Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

ThermoGenesis Holdings with ticker code (THMO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 7.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. Find out more information at: http://www.thermogenesis.com

ThermoGenesis Holdings develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies in the United States, China, Rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. The company operates through two segments, Device and Clinical Development. It manufactures and markets products for clinical bio-banking applications, including AXP Automated Cell Separation System, an automated cell separation system for isolating and retrieving stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing, and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company also offers PXP Point-of-Care System, an automated sterile system that allows for the automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and X-Series products, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, X-Mini for small scale cell purification, and X-BACS System under development for large scale cell purification using the company’s proprietary buoyance-activated cell sorting (BACS) technology, as well as CAR-TXpress platform. The company sells its products through independent distributors and directly to end-user. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn