Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc found using ticker (TMO) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 550 and 260 with the average target price sitting at 500.37. Now with the previous closing price of 468.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 465.39 and the 200 day moving average is 402.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $191,826m. Find out more information at: http://www.thermofisher.com

The potential market cap would be $204,836m based on the market concensus.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company’s Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems and antibody tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; cancer diagnosis and medical research products; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, and ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics and chemicals; and pharma services. It has collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to develop antibodies tests; a strategic collaboration with SchrÃ¶dinger to expand structure-based drug discovery to novel targets using Cryo-EM; an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo; and collaboration with Northeastern University. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.