The9 Limited – American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 660.9% Upside

The9 Limited – American Deposit found using ticker (NCTY) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 660.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.51 while the 200 day moving average is 0.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $14m. Company Website: http://www.the9.com

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops proprietary and licensed online games in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides technical consulting services. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

