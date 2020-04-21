The9 Limited – American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 660.9% Upside

The9 Limited – American Deposit found using ticker (NCTY) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 660.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.49 while the 200 day moving average is 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17m. Find out more information at: http://www.the9.com

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops proprietary and licensed online games in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides technical consulting services. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn