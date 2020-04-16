The9 Limited – American Deposit – Consenus Indicates Potential 629.2% Upside

The9 Limited – American Deposit with ticker code (NCTY) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 629.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The market cap for the company is $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.the9.com

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops proprietary and licensed online games in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides technical consulting services. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

