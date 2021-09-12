The Travelers Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

The Travelers Companies with ticker code (TRV) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 185 and 153 with the average target price sitting at 163.86. With the stocks previous close at 157.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 155.91 while the 200 day moving average is 154.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,011m. Company Website: http://www.travelers.com

The Travelers Companies, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers’ compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers’ liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.