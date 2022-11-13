Twitter Linkedin Facebook

The Travelers Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

The Travelers Companies with ticker code (TRV) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 220 and 168 calculating the average target price we see 182.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 183.3 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 167.35 and the 200 day MA is 170.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,588m. Find out more information at: https://www.travelers.com

The potential market cap would be $42,342m based on the market concensus.

The Travelers Companies, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers’ compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers’ liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

