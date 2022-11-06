The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.8% Upside

The Trade Desk with ticker code (TTD) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 76.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.36. The market cap for the company is $22,582m. Visit the company website at: https://www.thetradedesk.com

The potential market cap would be $35,175m based on the market concensus.

Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.