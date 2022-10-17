The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

The Trade Desk with ticker code (TTD) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 77.42. With the stocks previous close at 52.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The day 50 moving average is 62.26 and the 200 day moving average is 61.35. The company has a market cap of $24,706m. Find out more information at: https://www.thetradedesk.com

The potential market cap would be $36,454m based on the market concensus.

Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.