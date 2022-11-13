Twitter Linkedin Facebook

The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

The Trade Desk with ticker code (TTD) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 40 with a mean TP of 64.02. Now with the previous closing price of 47.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.93. The company has a market cap of $23,873m. Find out more information at: https://www.thetradedesk.com

The potential market cap would be $32,170m based on the market concensus.

Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

