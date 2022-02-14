The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

The Trade Desk with ticker code (TTD) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 94.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The day 50 moving average is 81.55 and the 200 day moving average is 76.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,672m. Find out more information at: https://www.thetradedesk.com

The potential market cap would be $42,039m based on the market concensus.

The Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.