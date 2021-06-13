The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

The Trade Desk found using ticker (TTD) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1000 and 269 calculating the average target price we see 670.74. Now with the previous closing price of 590.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 596.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 743.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,537m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thetradedesk.com

The Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.