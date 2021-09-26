The Trade Desk – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

The Trade Desk with ticker code (TTD) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 26.9 and has a mean target at 86.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.16 and the 200 day moving average is 70.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,600m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thetradedesk.com

The Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.