The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 27.88. With the stocks previous close at 16.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 69.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,506m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

