The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.88. Now with the previous closing price of 16.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.75 and the 200 day MA is 23.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,626m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.