The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 62.3% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.3%. The 50 day MA is 17.44 and the 200 day moving average is 23.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,791m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

