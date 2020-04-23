The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.33. The market cap for the company is $1,755m. Company Website: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

