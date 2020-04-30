The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.1% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27.88. With the stocks previous close at 17.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.04 while the 200 day moving average is 23.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,621m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

