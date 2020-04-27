The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.7% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.88. Now with the previous closing price of 17.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,684m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

