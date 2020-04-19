The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 27.88. Now with the previous closing price of 18.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 48.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.21 and the 200 day MA is 23.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,811m. Company Website: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

