The Simply Good Foods Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.88. With the stocks previous close at 18.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.24 and the 200 day MA is 23.44. The market cap for the company is $1,732m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

