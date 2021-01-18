Twitter
The Simply Good Foods Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 and has a mean target at 27.09. With the stocks previous close at 25.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.5 and the 200 day moving average is 22.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,740m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

