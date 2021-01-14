The Simply Good Foods Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27.09. Now with the previous closing price of 25.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 23.5 and the 200 day MA is 22.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,740m. Visit the company website at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.