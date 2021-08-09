The Simply Good Foods Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company with ticker code (SMPL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 25 with a mean TP of 27.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.5 and the 200 day moving average is 22.32. The market cap for the company is $2,740m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.