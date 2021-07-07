The Simply Good Foods Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.09. With the stocks previous close at 25.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.5 while the 200 day moving average is 22.32. The company has a market cap of $2,740m. Company Website: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.