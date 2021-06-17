The Simply Good Foods Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

The Simply Good Foods Company found using ticker (SMPL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 27.09. Now with the previous closing price of 25.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day MA is 23.5 while the 200 day moving average is 22.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,740m. Find out more information at: http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.