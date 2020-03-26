The Sage Group plc 40.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

The Sage Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. The Sage Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 800 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 40.3% from today’s opening price of 570.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 167.8 points and decreased 186 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 826 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 515.6 GBX.

The Sage Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 721.86 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 732.35. There are currently 1,090,546,692 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,827,693. Market capitalisation for LON:SGE is £6,482,209,803 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn