The Sage Group plc 4.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

The Sage Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. The Sage Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 550 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.8% from today’s opening price of 577.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 124.2 points and decreased 160.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 826 GBX while the year low share price is currently 515.6 GBX.

The Sage Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 706.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 727.32. There are currently 1,090,556,080 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,090,504. Market capitalisation for LON:SGE is £5,993,695,949 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn