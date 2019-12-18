The Sage Group plc 17.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

The Sage Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. The Sage Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 610 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -17.2% from today’s opening price of 736.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 4 points and increased 52.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 826 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 567 GBX.

The Sage Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 727.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 732.39. There are currently 1,089,038,257 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,783,479. Market capitalisation for LON:SGE is £8,093,732,458 GBP.